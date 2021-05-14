Ikea stores, Plaza Singapura among 47 places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

A view of the Ikea store in Tampines. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE , May 14 — Ikea stores at Tampines and Alexandra, the Cold Storage supermarket and Daiso disocunt store in Plaza Singapura mall, and a cafe at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa hotel were among 47 places added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had been to:

― Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on April 29 between 3.10pm and 3.14pm, on April 30 between 10.55am and 11.25am, on May 2 between 12.30pm and 6.30pm, on May 3 between 12pm and 6.25pm and on May 5 between 12.35pm and 1.05pm

― Chai Chee United Temple on May 1 between 10.05am and 10.35am

― Maison de PB cafe at Jewel Changi Airport on May 1 between 2.15pm to 4.05pm

― Five Spice food court at Jewel Changi Airport on May 1 between 4.35pm to 6.05pm and on May 10 between 12.50pm and 1.25pm

― The Sushi Bar at Tampines 1 on May 1 between 4.35pm and 6.05pm

― Ikea Tampines on May 5 between 11.40am and 12.45pm

― Giant hypermarket at Tampines on May 5 between 1.10pm and 2.05pm and on May 7 between 7.25 am and 8.25am

― Changi General Hospital on May 5 between 4pm and 5pm

― Soy Eu Tua Coffee Shop on May 6 between 7am and 7.30am

― Pasir Ris Market produce shop on May 6 between 7am and 7.40am, on May 7 between 7am and 7.40am, on May 8 between 10.20am and 11am, on May 11 between 7.05am and 7.45am and on May 12 between 7.10am and 7.50am

― McDonald’s at Rivervale Mall on May 6 between 10am and 10.40am

― Chai Chee Market on May 6 between 10.30am and 12.30pm

― Bai Nian Yong Tau Foo food stall at ESR [email protected] Chee on May 6 between 2.20pm and 3.35pm

― Ikea Alexandra on May 6 between 2.20pm and 3.35pm

― Bedok Mall on May 6 between 7.15pm and 8.25pm

― Happy Hawkers coffee shop on May 7 between 9am and 11am

― Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market on May 7 between 9.15am and 9.45am

― Saizeriya restaurant at The Seletar Mall on May 7 between 12.25pm and 1.20pm

― McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 7 between 12.40pm and 1.10pm

― Metta Cafe at Metta Building on May 7 between 2.35pm and 3.35pm

― Learning Point enrichment centre at Century Square on May 7 between 4pm and 6pm

― Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot at 473 Coffee Stop on May 7 between 6pm and 7.30pm

― Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Eastpoint Mall on May 7 between 7.20pm and 8.20pm

― Hanis Cafe at Eastpoint Mall on May 7 between 7.25pm and 8.30pm

― Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall on May 7 between 7.40pm and 9.40pm

― Safra Tampines club on May 7 between 8.35pm and 10.30pm

― Pasir Ris Community Centre on May 8 between 8am and 9am

― Learning Point at Parkway Centre on May 9 between 9.15am and 5.15pm

― Ah Khoo Kopi Toast at Eastpoint Mall on May 8 between 10.20am and 11am

― The Coastal Settlement restaurant on May 8 between 12.50pm and 1.50pm

― Sea Horse furnishing store at Compass One on May 8 between 1.40pm and 2.15pm

― NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Eastpoint Mall on May 8 between 1.55pm and 2.55pm

― Sushi Express at Parkway Parade on May 8 between 3.45pm and 4.35pm

― McDonald’s at Reservoir Village on 8 and 9 May between 3.50pm and 12mn

― Best Denki electronics store at Parkway Parade on May 8 between 4.35pm and 5.50pm

― Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall on May 8 between 7pm and 8pm

― Silver Shell Cafe at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa on May 8 between 7pm and 9pm

― Eat First restaurant at East Coast on May 8 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm =

― Cookhouse by Koufu at White Sands mall on May 8 between 3.45pm and 4.35pm

― 93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Market and Hawker Centre on May 9 between 10am and 11am

― Tampines East Community Centre on May 9 between 1.05pm and 1.40pm

― McDonald’s at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 10 between 8.25am and 8.55am

― Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre on May 10 between 11.50am and 12.20pm

― Kopitiam at Changi City Point on May 10 between 6.10pm and 7.40pm

― Kopitiam on Fernvale Road on May 11 between 10.30am and 11am

― Hot Tomato Bistro, Cold Storage and Daiso at Plaza Singapura on May 11 between 1.45pm and 5pm

― Saizeriya at Bedok Point on May 11 between 6.30pm and 7.15pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection. ― TODAY