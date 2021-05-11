Singapore’s Geylang Serai market, Courts outlet in Jurong Point among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre was visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious on May 4. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 11 — The Geylang Serai market and food centre as well as two nearby malls were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore on Monday (May 10), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― Courts electronics store at Jurong Point mall on April 29 between 4.45pm and 5.30pm

― Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre on May 4 between 6.45pm and 7.45pm

― Joo Chiat Complex on May 4 between 7.55pm and 8.30pm

― Tanjong Katong Complex on May 4 between 8.40pm and 9.40pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, three of which were in the community. The remaining 16 were imported. ― TODAY