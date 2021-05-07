Singaporean teen sentenced to probation for filming naked boys at Sengkang Sports Centre toilet

The teenager, who was aged 14 at the time, managed to record 58 video clips on two days. ― Possessed Photography/Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 7 — A 16-year-old teenager was sentenced to one-and-a-half years’ probation on Friday (May 7) for taking 58 video clips of naked boys in the men’s toilet at Sengkang Sports Centre.

The teen will also have to remain indoors from 9pm to 6am, perform 70 hours of community service and attend offence-specific cognitive behavioural treatment.

He was 14 when he committed the offences on September 22 and October 19, 2019.

In March, he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of making an obscene film under the Films Act, with another 48 such charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

He cannot be named as the Children and Young Persons Act forbids the publication of the identities of accused persons under 18.

He was nabbed when a victim’s father was in the changing area of the men’s toilet at the public swimming pool to accompany his son who had just finished a swimming lesson.

After noticing the teen pointing a mobile phone at his son, he confronted the teen and sought assistance from staff members, one of whom called the police.

The teen grew afraid and hid in one of the toilet cubicles.

Police officers subsequently arrived and found two mobile phones on him — an Apple iPhone 7+ and iPhone XS Max.

Court documents showed that he filmed boys changing or emerging from shower cubicles, among others.

The prosecution earlier did not object to the calling of a probation suitability report, given his young age and lack of previous convictions.

Probation is usually offered to first-time offenders between 16 and 21 years old.

This does not result in a recorded criminal conviction and allows young offenders to continue with their education or employment while serving their sentences.

District Judge Kessler Soh banned him from using mobile phones with camera function unless a psychologist finds it suitable for him to do so.

He will also be subjected to random checks on all of his electronic devices.

His parents posted a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the probation period.

Adult offenders convicted of making an obscene film can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$40,000, or punished with both. — TODAY