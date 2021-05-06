Singapore: Man charged with hitting younger sister with wooden pole, who later died at Clementi flat

Huang Bocan, 29, was charged on May 6, 2021 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his 19-year-old sister, who was found dead in a public housing flat in Clementi. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 6 — A 29-year-old man was charged today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his 19-year-old sister, who was found dead in a public housing flat in Clementi the day before.

Huang Bocan, a Singaporean, does not face any murder charge at the moment.

The police had said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the unit at about 6.30am yesterday.

Police officers found the teenager lying motionless there and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents showed that Huang allegedly hit his sister, identified as Huang Baoying, with a wooden pole at about 11pm on Tuesday in the flat at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1. No further details were given.

A police prosecutor told the court that Huang has a medical certificate that puts him on five days of sick leave. District Judge Terence Tay ordered for him to be remanded at the Central Police Division for further investigations.

He will return to court on May 12.

If convicted under Section 325 of the Penal Code, Huang could be jailed for up to 10 years as well as be fined or caned. — TODAY