Pedestrian killed in road accident near Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir; 68-year-old driver arrested

A 68-year-old man was arrested following a fatal accident along Penjuru Road near Pandan Reservoir yesterday afternoon. ― iStock pic via TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 1 — The police have arrested a 68-year-old man following a fatal accident along Penjuru Road near Pandan Reservoir yesterday (March 31) afternoon.

The accident involved a trailer and a pedestrian along the road heading towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim in Jurong. The police said that they were alerted to it around 4.10pm.

A 48-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic and a 68-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing. ― TODAY