Covid-19: Singapore records 21 new infections, all imported

SINGAPORE, March 29 — Singapore today recorded 21 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported.

There were no new infections in the wider community.

All 21 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 60,321.

MOH will provide more information about the new cases tonight. — TODAY