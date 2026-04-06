KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The first Malaysian ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Embassy of Iran in Malaysia.

“We had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not forget its friends. The first Malaysian ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz,” the embassy posted on its official X platform on Monday.

The post was accompanied by a picture of a ship, but provided no further details.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had enabled Malaysia to secure clearance for seven Malaysian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to resume their journey.

“I informed the Iranian President that our vessels were still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and that this was critical for our people’s needs and national oil supply.

“Immediately after the call, he instructed that Malaysian vessels be given passage,” he said at the launch of Kolej Vokasional Pengerang at SMK Tanjung Pengelih in Pengerang, Johor. — Bernama