KUALA TERENGGANU, April 6 — A chicken trader’s initiative to sell 2,500 chickens at just 90 sen each to help ease the public’s financial burden saw all the poultry snapped up in just 30 minutes.

Mohd Suhaimi Hassan, 58, said the rising cost of living prompted him to share his blessings with the local community.

The trader, who has been in the business for 13 years, said the response was overwhelming, with people beginning to queue as early as 7 am to purchase the heavily discounted poultry.

“This is among our initiatives to assist the public, especially low-income groups affected by the recent increase in the cost of living.

“Although there was no profit made, I am very satisfied to be able to help and share my earnings with those in need. This is our way of showing appreciation to the customers who have supported our business all this while,” he said when met at his outlet in Merbau Patah, near here today.

Mohd Suhaimi, who owns 13 poultry branches across Terengganu, said the 2,500 chickens were sold out within half an hour.

Following the positive response, he plans to identify and implement additional initiatives to help more customers in the future.

“For this inaugural programme, we did not set any purchase limits to allow customers with large families to secure their supplies.

“We announced today’s sale on various social media platforms several days ago, so the turnout was truly beyond our expectations,” he said. — Bernama