KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysia’s small business lobby has welcomed the first 100 days of Steven Sim’s tenure as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister as an encouraging start, while warning that deeper structural reforms are needed to sustain growth.

In a statement today, the Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (Samenta) said Sim had brought “high energy, data-driven targets, and a clear communicative style” to the role, marking what it described as a distinct early imprint on the ministry.

Samenta president William Ng said the minister’s ‘Hebatkan Perniagaan Malaysia’ campaign had quickly channelled RM2 billion in financing to more than 88,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), providing timely relief amid economic uncertainty.

“For this proactive ‘first-aid’ to our business ecosystem, Samenta gives the Minister and the Ministry a solid ‘A’,” Ng said, praising the government’s ability to mobilise resources quickly to support businesses.

However, he said the government must go further if it hopes to deliver lasting change.

“If the goal is to move from A to A+, the Government must go beyond providing financial aid to solving structural issues that has beset our SMEs for a very long time,” Ng said.

Among the concerns raised was the continued presence of government-linked companies (GLCs) in sectors that could be led by private firms.

“The Government should encourage GLCs to exit non-strategic retail and service markets to allow local SMEs to grow without competing against the state,” Ng said.

He also pointed to labour shortages, particularly in the services sector, where automation offers limited solutions.

“In sectors that locals shun or that require minimal skill, we should allow SMEs in particular to source for foreign workers,” he said, adding that a tiered levy system could help ensure firms hire only what is necessary.

Ng said bureaucratic red tape at local council and licensing levels remained a major constraint despite ongoing reform efforts, urging faster progress.

“The recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on global supply chains highlight that we are not just competing domestically, but also internationally and in a highly volatile environment,” he said.

He also called for a shift in Malaysia’s economic model towards building stronger domestic brands.

“The next phase of our growth must be to become a nation of ‘Made by Malaysia’,” Ng said, urging the government to support SMEs in scaling into global players and retaining more value within the local economy.

While acknowledging the constraints faced by a mid-term administration, Ng said more ambitious reforms would be needed to address longstanding structural challenges.

“Samenta look forward to continue our partnership with the Ministry and the Minister to ensure that our 1.1 million SMEs remain competitive, today and tomorrow,” he added.