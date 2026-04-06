KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The government will not issue special permits to the ulat foto (photo touts) operating at tourist hotspots in Kuala Lumpur, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said.

She said safety concerns, particularly for road users, were behind the decision not to compromise on such activities.

“During site visits, what we observed was a safety issue because the intersection is not safe for photography activities, so we cannot consider issuing permits,” she said to Sinar Harian after an event here today.

She added that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has installed additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the location to monitor the activities of illegal photographers.

“DBKL has also installed a public announcement system in five languages in the area, making announcements every 10 minutes to inform tourists not to use the services of these ulat foto,” she said, as reported by the national daily.

Yeoh said joint enforcement operations between the police and DBKL had helped curb the activity, which she said was largely carried out by foreigners using false identities.

“Based on police information, they are not locals but foreigners using fake identities,” she said.

Last week, 25 individuals, including a woman believed to be involved in the activity, were detained in a joint operation around Persiaran Menara Berkembar Petronas (KLCC).

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said 23 local men, one local woman, and one Filipino man aged between 16 and 48 were arrested in the operation, which began at 10pm.

All suspects were remanded for three days to assist investigations under Sections 148 and 324 of the Penal Code.