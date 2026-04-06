KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A 32-year-old man who drove against the flow of traffic along Old Klang Road in Kuala Lumpur, in an act that went viral online, has been jailed for three days and fined RM6,000 after pleading guilty to reckless and dangerous driving.

According to national daily The Star, Wong Kok Kong was sentenced by Magistrate Tg Syazwany Yasmyn Tuan Roslan at the Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Lumpur today under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. His driving licence was also suspended for five years.

He paid the fine.

The case stems from a widely shared video showing a car being driven against traffic from the Old Klang Road/Jalan Sepadu intersection to the Jalan Kuchai Lama intersection.

Wong had surrendered himself at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) office at 8.35pm yesterday after police failed to locate him at several addresses, including his family home.

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief Asst Comm Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said investigations found the man had driven against traffic for about 500m after taking a wrong turn while heading towards the Mid Valley Megamall.

“Breathalyser and urine tests conducted on the suspect returned negative results.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said.