SEGAMAT, April 6 — The trailer driver accused of causing the death of a family of three in a fatal accident at Kilometre 212, Jalan Johor Bahru–Seremban here is expected to be charged with murder at the Segamat Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Segamat police chief Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said the 28-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The trailer driver, who caused the three-vehicle crash here, will be charged at the Segamat Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“Police received the order to charge the suspect under Section 302 of the Penal Code from the Johor Public Prosecutor’s Office,” he said when contacted by the media today.

On Friday, Magistrate Amalina Johar granted a four-day remand on the suspect, who also tested positive for methamphetamine, to assist investigations under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect’s remand order expired today.

The crash, which occurred at about 3.45pm on Thursday at the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu, left three family members dead and two others injured after a trailer slammed into the rear of their van.

In the incident, a married couple, K. Myakrishnan, 71, and S. Sevendai, 65, along with Sevendai’s brother S. Palamiandy, 77, were killed after the van carrying a family of five was hit by two lorries.

At the time of the incident, the family was on their way home to Taman Golden Hill, Gemas Baharu after visiting a relative in Batu Anam.

Two other victims, P. Sugunya and P. Hariharam, suffered serious injuries.