KOTA BHARU, April 6 — A total of 22 clients undergoing treatment at National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) rehabilitation centres (Puspen) passed the 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, reflecting the success of efforts to provide a second chance through education.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the achievement shows that dropping out of school due to drug addiction does not mark the end of a client’s academic journey.

He said AADK has continuously supported this group through the Client Education Access Programme (PAPK), which aims to reintegrate clients into formal education.

“A total of 27 clients sat for the SPM 2025 examination, comprising 20 from Puspen Karangan in Kedah, six from Puspen Papar in Sabah and one from Puspen Sungai Besi in Selangor.

“Of that number, 22 passed and qualified to receive their certificates, representing a pass rate of 81.5 per cent,” he told Bernama recently.

Ruslin said PAPK is a formal education initiative implemented under the agency’s Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation Model (RPDI).

He said the programme is specifically designed to provide a second chance for clients who are still of school-going age or who dropped out due to drug addiction.

“The programme does not focus solely on rehabilitation but also emphasises academics, with clients sitting for six core SPM subjects, namely Bahasa Melayu, English, Science, Mathematics, History and Islamic Studies or Moral Education.

“The implementation of PAPK is the result of strategic collaboration between AADK and the Education Ministry, where clients follow a structured class schedule within Puspen similar to a regular school environment, with lessons conducted by experienced and trained teachers, including support from local district education offices,” he said.

He said the ultimate goal of PAPK is not merely to ensure clients pass their examinations but to lay the foundation for long-term recovery, with successful candidates encouraged to further their studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Clients are also given opportunities to apply to colleges or universities to secure their future careers, while helping to dispel the stigma that drug addicts have no academic prospects, thereby boosting their confidence to reintegrate into society,” he said.

He added that the programme has proven effective in transforming clients’ educational standing, citing cases where individuals who were previously unable to read or write managed to pass the SPM after undergoing guidance under PAPK. — Bernama