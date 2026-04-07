KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Online maturity among children and teenagers goes beyond simply mastering technology. It also involves emotional awareness to set personal privacy boundaries and the ability to recognise manipulation and potential risks in the digital world.

Assistant Professor and psychiatrist Dr Hijaz Ridzwan of the Department of Psychiatry, Kulliyyah of Medicine at International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), said those under 16 are still developing emotionally, making them more prone to impulsive, emotionally driven decisions rather than rational thinking.

“Social media use requires a certain level of maturity. Younger teens are more likely to post content in the heat of the moment without considering long-term consequences, and are easily influenced by peers and social pressure,” he told Bernama.

Dr Hijaz was speaking in the context of the government’s plan to enforce a minimum age of 16 for social media use, set to take effect in the second half of this year.

He added that age 16 marks an important milestone, as older adolescents tend to show stronger critical thinking and are better equipped to evaluate risks, including scams, emotional manipulation and misleading content.

“The concept of digital maturity is crucial. It encompasses understanding privacy boundaries, distinguishing between real contacts and strangers, managing reliance on validation such as likes or comments, and the ability to accept criticism and control impulses when using technology,” he explained.

He described the government’s proposal to set a minimum age of 16 for social media use as a positive step. “While age alone does not guarantee maturity, it provides an opportunity for effective monitoring and guidance before adolescents are given unrestricted access to the digital world,” he added.

He also warned that social media algorithms, designed to capture and hold users’ attention, can act as a trap for teenagers.

Repeated exposure to unrealistic content can harm self-esteem and distort perceptions of life standards or personal appearance.

Drawing on his clinical experience, he noted that children who fall victim to grooming often face long-term trauma.

They may become easily angered, struggle to trust others, withdraw socially, and carry feelings of shame, guilt and fear that can lead to depression.

However, he emphasised that exposure to technology remains important, especially in today’s fast-paced digital era, where it is integral to daily life and learning, including home-based education.

Meanwhile, Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) therapist Shafiq Hamidon of Fit In Child Development Centre stressed that early exposure to digital devices should be carefully controlled according to age to ensure healthy development.

He recommended that children under two avoid screen use entirely to build social skills, while children aged six and above should be limited to one to two hours of screen time per day, balanced with physical activity and family interaction.

Shafiq noted that excessive screen use among children has become an increasingly serious issue, contributing to behavioural problems such as prolonged tantrums, difficulty controlling emotions and irritability when device access is restricted.

“A common mistake parents make is using screens as the primary tool to calm a child during a tantrum. This creates a cycle where the child learns that misbehaving earns them screen time,” he emphasised.

He also highlighted that short-form video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts can negatively impact children’s attention spans in school, making them easily bored and struggle to keep up with lessons due to the habit of constantly scrolling through content.

“Watching videos is entertaining for children because there’s music and bright visuals, and it’s fast-paced. So when a classroom feels dull and only features a teacher speaking at the front, they get bored and struggle to follow the lesson,” Shafiq explained.

He added that such children often have difficulty staying on a single topic during conversations. They show little interest in extended two-way communication and tend to respond with short answers, which can contribute to speech delays.

Shafiq advised parents to be attentive to changes in their children’s behaviour and to seek early intervention when needed.

This may include consulting specialists such as speech therapists, occupational therapists, or developmental pediatricians for appropriate assessment and support.

“Many parents overlook this. They visit the hospital only for vaccinations, but it’s equally important to have their child assessed by a developmental specialist to ensure their growth and abilities are age-appropriate,” he said.

He also stressed that parents need clear strategies to manage screen time rather than abruptly taking devices away, which can trigger defiant behaviour.

“For example, parents can set screen time between 4 and 5 pm and inform the child in advance. Using a timer or alarm can signal that time is almost up, helping the child prepare emotionally,” he advised.

Shafiq further emphasised the importance of providing age-appropriate alternative activities to fill children’s time without screens, as without clear activities, children are more likely to return to devices and exhibit negative behaviours. — Bernama