SINGAPORE, April 6 — A man who was recently sentenced to jail for mischief has been charged with allegedly vandalising a police car the day after his release, according to The Straits Times.

Chia Chee Khiang, 53, was charged on April 6 with one count of vandalism and was ordered to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a medical examination.

Chia had been sentenced on April 1 to 12 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of mischief and one count of misappropriating items worth more than S$900.

According to the report, court documents said the offences occurred at a badminton court in Jalan Membina on May 28, 2025, where he allegedly took an iPad, a power bank and a bag.

He also allegedly damaged a laptop worth S$1,000 by punching and kicking it at a shop in Jalan Membina on February 5, 2026.

Later that day, he is accused of using a hammer to smash a display case worth S$1,200, scattering glass fragments.

For these offences, Chia pleaded guilty and was released on bail of S$5,000 after his sentencing, The Straits Times reported.

In the latest case, Chia is accused of scratching a parked police car with his key at a service road near Block 83 Redhill Lane on or around April 2.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.40pm and arrested him two days later.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had come across the parked police vehicle and used his key to scratch its doors,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Chia’s case is scheduled to be mentioned again in court on April 20. Under Singapore law, vandalism can carry a fine of up to S$2,000, up to three years’ jail, and three to eight strokes of the cane; however, Chia is not subject to caning as he is over 50.