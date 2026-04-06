KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid his last respects to former MCA president Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, remembering the late statesman’s significant contributions to the country, particularly during his tenure in the Transport Ministry.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the wake at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras, Anwar said he came to personally convey condolences to Ling’s widow, Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah, and family.

“I came to extend my condolences to Toh Puan, on behalf of the nation, in remembrance of the late Tun Ling Liong Sik’s immense contributions to the country. Many major events and programmes in the Transport Ministry were initiated during his tenure,” he said.

On a personal note, Anwar said Dr Ling also shared close ties with his family, particularly through longstanding political connections in Penang.

“In the Bagan parliamentary constituency, Mata Kuching is adjacent to Permatang Pauh, so we were involved in politics together — he later became MCA president while I was in Umno at the time,” he said.

He added that beyond politics, they had opportunities to work together over the years.

“Throughout our personal relationship in Penang and Kuala Lumpur, we often worked together and cooperated on many matters. I deeply appreciate his contributions not only to MCA but also to the country, particularly during his time in the Transport Ministry,” he said.

Tun Dr Ling, who served as transport minister for 17 years and led MCA for 17 years, died on Saturday at the age of 82.

Other leaders who paid their last respects today included DAP’s Teresa Kok and Fong Kui Lun, PKR’s David Cheong, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who also knew Dr Ling personally, described the late statesman as a neighbour during his childhood in Bukit Damansara.

“The late Tun and his family were my neighbours when I was growing up in Bukit Damansara — we were literally neighbours. As such, I was very close to them, especially his son, Hee Keat,” he said.

He added that Dr Ling’s contributions to the country would be remembered for generations.

Dr Ling served as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching for three terms from 1974 to 1982 and as the Member of Parliament for Labis for four terms from 1986 to 1999.

During that period, he held various key positions in the government, including parliamentary secretary, deputy information minister, deputy finance minister, and deputy education minister.

He is survived by his wife, Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah, and two sons, Ling Hee Leong and Ling Hee Keat.

A special ceremony will be held tomorrow to drape Dr Ling’s coffin with the MCA party flag, the highest tribute accorded to a party leader.

His remains will be taken to the Xiao En Crematorium in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, on Wednesday for cremation.