KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Former Hong Kong screen siren Amy Yip is deepening her roots in Malaysia.

Following the successful 2024 launch of her debut boutique hotel in Penang, the 59-year-old actress has revealed ambitious plans for her next venture: a luxury five-star hotel dedicated to the "King of Fruits."

The upcoming durian-themed property marks the second of four hotels Yip intends to develop in the state, signalling her growing confidence in the Pearl of the Orient’s tourism sector, The Star reported

According to recent reports, the project is now slated for a 2027 opening. While the hotel was originally expected to welcome guests this year, Yip opted to delay the launch to ensure the property meets elite standards.

“I wanted to do a better job and design it more beautifully. I’m aiming for it to be a five-star hotel,” Yip said, noting that the delay was a conscious choice to prioritize quality over speed.

The Robotrix star, who remains a household name in Malaysia for her iconic roles in 1990s Category III cinema, expressed her passion for this new chapter in her career.

“Running a hotel is a long-term endeavour that requires time and learning. I have a good working relationship with my business partner, who respects me a lot,” she added.

Yip’s investment in Penang is no surprise to those following her affinity for Malaysian culture.

The actress has frequently declared durian as her all-time favourite delicacy, often making trips to the region to sample the best harvests.

Her "Malaysian fever" even extends to the dining table back home. In February last year, she made headlines after specially ordering two massive patin fish, each weighing nearly 6kg, to be flown from Malaysia to Hong Kong for her Chinese New Year celebrations.