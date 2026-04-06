KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A special ceremony will be held tomorrow to drape the coffin of the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik with the MCA party flag, an honour described as the highest tribute accorded to a leader of the party.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the ceremony will take place at 4pm at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras, where family members, party leaders and members of the public have been paying their final respects to the former party president and transport minister.

“Tomorrow, a special ceremony will be held at 4pm, during which we will drape his coffin with the party flag. This is the highest honour accorded to an MCA leader who has contributed immensely to the nation,” he told reporters after paying his last respects here today.

Wee described Ling’s passing as a major loss to the country, noting that the former MCA president had continued to offer guidance and counsel to party leaders even after stepping down from active politics.

“We have truly lost a statesman who consistently shared his views and remained closely associated with the party. On behalf of the MCA leadership, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah and his family,” he said.

Ling led MCA for 17 years, making him the party’s longest-serving president, a record Wee said reflected his dedication and commitment to strengthening the party’s position within the Barisan Nasional coalition.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong with MCA party leaders at the wake of late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik at at Xiao En Centre, Kuala Lumpur, on April 6, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

He also served as transport minister for 17 years, during which he was credited with spearheading major infrastructure developments across the aviation, maritime and rail sectors.

Among the key initiatives associated with his tenure was the development of Port Klang’s Westports, now among the busiest ports globally, as well as the relocation of Malaysia’s main airport operations from Subang to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Wee also credited Ling for helping lay the groundwork for the expansion of affordable air travel, describing him as a visionary leader whose policies enabled greater accessibility in the aviation sector.

“Certainly, under Tun Ling, we experienced the concept that ‘everyone can fly’, which introduced the idea of providing low-cost options for passengers. These are among his notable contributions,” he said.

Under Ling’s leadership, MCA recorded one of its strongest electoral performances in the 1995 general election, winning 30 parliamentary seats and 71 state assembly seats.

Ling Hee Keat, the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik’s son, and Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah at the wake, April 6, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Wee said Ling’s leadership, vision and service to the country would continue to serve as an example for current and future generations of MCA leaders.

“The current MCA leadership regards him as an exemplary role model. The entire party is saddened by the passing of a distinguished political figure who has long been held in high esteem,” he added.

Ling died on Sunday morning at the age of 83.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching for three terms from 1974 to 1982, and as the Member of Parliament for Labis for four terms from 1986 to 1999.

During that period, he held various key positions in the government, including parliamentary secretary, deputy information minister, deputy finance minister, and deputy education minister.

He is survived by his wife, Ong and two sons, Hee Leong and Hee Keat.