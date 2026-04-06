KLANG, April 6 — The remains of veteran broadcast journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia were laid to rest in a cremation ceremony at the Simpang Lima Crematorium here at about 4pm today.

His remains were earlier transported by van from his residence in Taman Sri Andalas at 3.15pm and arrived at the crematorium about 20 minutes later.

The half-hour ceremony was held in a sombre atmosphere and attended by family members and close friends.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Media Prima Berhad Group chairman Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussian Syed Junid, Media Prima On-Air Presentation general manager Kamaruddin Mape, and Media Prima Group deputy managing editor of News and Current Affairs Farrah Naz Abd Karim.

Karam Singh, 67, died at 3.30am today at his residence, as confirmed by his younger brother Jasbant Singh, who is also Group Managing Editor of News and Current Affairs at Media Prima Berhad.

Born in 1959 in Teluk Intan to a Punjabi Sikh family with a background in the police force, Karam Singh began his career as a broadcast journalist with TV3 in 1995 before retiring in 2014 due to health issues.

Widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential environmental journalists, he won the Anugerah Seri Angkasa twice and the MPI Awards for Best Environmental Television Journalist for four consecutive years from 2004 to 2007.

He was also among media practitioners who received the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA in June 2024. — Bernama