Singapore to suspend reciprocal green lanes with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea for three months from Feb 1

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — From tomorrow, Singapore will suspend reciprocal green, or fast, lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea for three months, given the resurgence of Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday that the Republic would review the reciprocal green lane arrangements, which are for official and essential business travel, at the end of the suspension period.

“Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these reciprocal green lanes can continue to do so,” MFA said.

The Singapore Government regularly reviews its border controls to manage the risk of Covid-19 importation and onward viral transmission to the community from travellers.

MFA said: “The Government of Singapore will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.”

Singapore and Germany started their reciprocal green lane in October last year, while the Republic's green lane with Malaysia began last August. Its green lane arrangements with South Korea started in September last year.

Germany has recorded around 2.2 million Covid-19 cases. Malaysia, which reported a daily record of 5,728 virus cases on Saturday, has registered more than 200,000 Covid-19 infections in total.

South Korea has about 77,000 coronavirus infections. —TODAY