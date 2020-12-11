53 people at three Singapore social gatherings charged with flouting safe distancing rules

On December 1, 2020, Singapore police found 26 people who were believed to be gambling during an anti-crime operation along Geylang Road. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — A total of 34 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 75, were charged on Wednesday with failing to comply with safe distancing measures in three separate incidents, the police said yesterday.

In the first case, the police were alerted to a large group gathering inside a home along Bedok Reservoir Road on June 6.

Fourteen people were charged with having a social gathering in a residential unit.

The five occupants of the unit were charged with allowing more than five visitors into their home, while the nine guests were charged with taking part in a social gathering.

Of the nine visitors, seven were also charged with leaving their place of residence for the gathering.

In the second case, the police were alerted on June 6 to a group gathering inside an office unit along Buroh Street in the Jurong industrial area.

Investigations revealed that they were having a birthday celebration, and 13 attendees were charged with taking part in a social gathering.In the third case, the police found 26 people who were believed to be gambling inside a unit during an anti-crime operation along Geylang Road on December 1.

All 26 were charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations, as well as offences under the Common Gaming Houses.

The police said that they take a stern view of irresponsible behaviour and the flouting of safe distancing rules.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for our laws,” they added. — TODAY