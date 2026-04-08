GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has ordered a Chinese temple association to cancel its planned Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, saying the event is a Muslim religious activity that falls under the purview of the State Islamic Religious Council.

In a letter dated March 31, JHEAIPP director Datuk Marzuki Hassan informed the Thean Hock Keong association in Butterworth that it was “not permitted” to organise the event.

The department stated its decision was made after receiving a complaint from Persatuan Anak Jati Melayu Negeri Pulau Pinang over the event.

“As] the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is one of the religious activities of the Muslim community, the Thean Hock Keong Association is therefore not permitted to organise an Open House Ceremony in conjunction with the said Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” the letter said.

“For the information of the Thean Hock Keong Association, all Islamic religious activities including any celebration related to Hari Raya Aidilfitri are subject to the approval of the Penang State Islamic Religious Council.”

Association clarifies unity-focused intent

In a detailed response dated April 5, Thean Hock Keong’s secretary, Ng Choong Seong, expressed regret over the cancellation while clarifying the event’s purpose.

Ng explained that the open house was intended to “foster unity, strengthen ties of friendship, and reinforce harmony among the local community” and was not meant to raise any sensitivities.

He said the programme was planned after obtaining advice from the Penang National Unity and Integration Department and holding discussions with local mosque leaders, surau leaders, and community representatives, who had agreed to it.

“All food served is fully halal and prepared by catering services owned by local residents, as a show of support for the local community,” Ng wrote.

The association also said it had already agreed to amend its event poster after receiving feedback from community leaders that the original title and venue were “somewhat inappropriate.”

Despite having made these adjustments, the association confirmed it would respect JHEAIPP’s decision to cancel the programme.

Ng said it was regrettable that a complaint has caused the “meaningful programme to be cancelled,” despite its primary purpose being to engender unity within the local community.