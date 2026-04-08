KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A massive crowd turned up to bid a final farewell to former MCA president Tun Ling Liong Sik at Xiao En Centre in Cheras today.

Endless wreaths lined the way towards the funeral service hall, forming a corridor of tributes as friends, family members and dignitaries made their way in to pay their last respects.

There was a quiet sense of calm, a tone set by the scent of flowers lingering in the air, creating an unspoken cue before the service began.

Some who saw Ling “one last time” said he looked calm as he lay motionless.

Flower wreaths line the floor during the wake of former transport minister Tun Ling Liong Sik at Xiao En Centre, Cheras, April 8, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

At 10am, the service began with the hymn Amazing Grace, led by a church representative. Many stood quietly inside the hall, while others who could not enter due to space constraints watched the final tributes via a live feed outside.

As the service proceeded, Ling’s son Ling Hee Keat addressed the congregation, explaining the absence of his elder brother, Ling Hee Leong, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in Australia.

The funeral service was kept brief as proceedings were pressed for time, with the cortège scheduled to depart for the Xiao En Crematorium in Nilai.

Among those present were several MCA leaders and veterans, including party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; former party presidents Tun Ong Ka Ting, Tan Sri Ting Chew Peh, Tan Sri Tan Koon Swan and Tun Lim Ah Lek; former party secretaries-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan and Datuk Seri Kong Cho Ha; former deputy president Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy; as well as former human resources minister Tan Sri Fong Chan Onn and former tourism minister Tan Sri Ng Yen Yen.

Friends, family members and political figures gather to pay their final respects during the wake of former transport minister Tun Ling Liong Sik at Xiao En Centre, Cheras, April 8, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

At about 11.15am, the cortège departed the hall in a small procession of family and friends marking the final journey.

Ling led MCA for 17 years, making him the party’s longest-serving president, a record Wee said reflected his dedication and commitment to strengthening the party’s position within the Barisan Nasional coalition.

He also served as transport minister for 17 years, during which he was credited with spearheading major infrastructure developments across the aviation, maritime and rail sectors.

Among the key initiatives associated with his tenure was the development of Port Klang’s Westports, now among the busiest ports globally, as well as the relocation of Malaysia’s main airport operations from Subang to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The hearse carrying former transport minister Tun Ling Liong Sik departs with family members for Nirvana Memorial Park in Nilai from Xiao En Centre, Cheras, April 8, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Under Ling’s leadership, MCA recorded one of its strongest electoral performances in the 1995 general election, winning 30 parliamentary seats and 71 state assembly seats.

Separately, Hee Keat told reporters that his older brother was back just two weeks ago and had plans to return after his six-week treatment which had just begun.

“He was back two weeks ago, my father was stable then, that’s why my brother had planned to return later after his treatment, but unfortunately what has happened has happened.

“He is in Australia right now undergoing medical treatment which he was advised to not stop midway,” Hee Keat said, adding that a live stream had been set up so that Hee Leong could follow the funeral proceedings.