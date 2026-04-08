KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Six men, including a senior police officer, have been detained over a series of armed robberies that targeted wealthy foreign nationals, resulting in estimated losses of RM4.4 million.

According to The Star, the heists involved suspects impersonating police officers to gain access to victims’ homes.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the victims were two Chinese nationals — a man and a woman — and an Indonesian woman, aged between 29 and 52. The robberies took place in Kepong on April 5 between 5.30am and 7.30am.

“One of the suspects allegedly threatened the victims with an object resembling a pistol,” Fadil said, describing the group’s method of operation.

During the incidents, the suspects reportedly made off with three luxury vehicles — a Toyota Alphard, a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley — as well as a safe containing RM24,200 in cash, US$1,200 (RM4,770), assorted jewellery, and two gold bars.

Acting on intelligence, Sentul district police and Kuala Lumpur CID arrested three men around 8.45pm on April 5. Follow-up information led to the capture of three more suspects, aged 31 to 51, elsewhere in the city.

Police seized two pistols, five vehicles, RM13,056 in cash, foreign currencies, eight mobile phones and two security passes.

“Among those arrested was a police officer who had been suspended and has a prior drug-related criminal record. He coordinated the criminal activities,” Fadil said.

The firearms used were obtained through two suspects who worked as personal bodyguards and held valid firearm licences.

All six suspects have been remanded for seven days. Preliminary urine tests showed one suspect positive for amphetamine.

Investigations are ongoing under Sections 395, 397 and 170 of the Penal Code, with Fadil emphasising that no individual will be shielded from prosecution.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest station.