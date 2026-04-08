KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The legal team for Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is examining recent social media comments by Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as “Papagomo”, following the settlement of a lawsuit between them yesterday.

Fahmi said he had received feedback from various parties regarding Wan Muhammad Azri’s latest statements and would seek legal advice to determine whether they breached the terms of the court settlement.

“Yesterday, two of the three cases in this matter were settled, the first with Mohd Fauzan Madzlan, the second with Wan Muhammad Azri, and the third with Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani.

“The first and second cases have been settled, but unfortunately, from yesterday evening until late at night, I was contacted by various parties who shared screenshots of comments made by Wan Muhammad Azri on Facebook and TikTok.

“This is quite disturbing, and I am shocked by the statements he made. With the help of friends, I have compiled all the content he has uploaded on various platforms,” he told reporters after proceedings of his suit against Ahmad Dusuki at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex yesterday.

On the ongoing case, Fahmi said he had completed giving his testimony, with several witnesses expected to take the stand. The trial is anticipated to conclude within two days.

Yesterday, the suits filed by Fahmi against Mohd Fauzan and Wan Muhammad Azri were settled at the High Court after both parties reached an agreement. However, the legal action against Ahmad Dusuki is continuing after no settlement was reached.

According to the writ of summons and statement of claim filed on Sept 5, 2023, Fahmi alleged that all three defendants published defamatory statements accusing him of misusing a mosque for election campaigning and acting against a decree by the Sultan of Selangor.

The statements were allegedly posted on Mohd Fauzan’s Facebook account, 'N13 Kuang', and Ahmad Dusuki’s Facebook and Instagram on July 31, 2023, and on Wan Muhammad Azri’s TikTok and Facebook accounts on Aug 1 the same year.

Fahmi maintained that the allegations were baseless, citing confirmation from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council that he did not deliver any political speech at the mosque prayer hall as claimed.

He is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to restrain the defendants from repeating or republishing the defamatory statements. — Bernama