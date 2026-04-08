SINGAPORE, April 8 — A 38-year-old driver has been charged with causing the death of a six-year-old girl and injuring the child’s mother in a February accident at an open-air car park near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown.

CNA reported that the woman faces two counts of careless driving—one for causing death, the other for causing grievous hurt—and did not indicate a plea during her appearance in the State Courts. A pre-trial conference is set for May 13.

A gag order was imposed to protect the identity of her young son, who witnessed the incident. The order also prevents publication of the woman’s identity and the vehicle’s registration number.

The victim, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, suffered severe head injuries and died shortly after the crash. Her mother was hospitalised and has since returned to Indonesia. Penalties for the charges include possible jail time, fines, and a driving ban.