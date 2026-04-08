SINGAPORE, April 8 — Singapore will not engage in negotiations with Iran for safe passage of ships or toll rate on the Straits of Hormuz, in line with its principle of not taking sides, said Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

He said the republic is in view that the passage through the strait is a right to all nations and not a privilege to be granted by its bordering states.

"It is not a licence to be supplicated for. It is not a toll to be paid. It is a right of all nations' ships to traverse.

"This right is enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), of which, obviously, Singapore is a signatory and has ratified,” he said in response to a question in Parliament yesterday regarding the impact of the West Asia situation on Singapore.

Citing Article 44 of UNCLOS, Balakrishnan said the law stipulates that states bordering straits shall not hamper transit passage and that transit passage shall not be suspended.

"Singapore's position on straits use for international navigation is long-standing and consistent.

"The Straits of Hormuz, just like the Straits of Malacca and the Straits of Singapore, are examples of straits use for international navigation," he noted.

Therefore, Balakrishnan emphasised that Singapore also takes the position that the right of transit passage is part of customary international law and will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Straits of Hormuz.

"The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore remains in close contact with the ship owners, as well as the operators of Singapore-flagged or Singapore-registered ships in the Straits, in the Persian Gulf.

"At both the international and regional levels, our agencies are engaging with the stakeholders to explore potential opportunities to facilitate safe transit of the ships,” he added. — Bernama