IPOH, April 8 — A gang dispute is believed to have led to the murder of a man in Buntong here last night, police said.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said preliminary investigations found the incident involved conflict between several members of a certain group and was unrelated to racial issues.

“Based on preliminary investigations, it is more towards a gang dispute and has nothing to do with 3R issues,” he said at a media conference after attending the close of an event in Meru Raya here yesterday.

A suspect, 23, has been remanded for a week to facilitate investigations, he said, adding that the police were trying to identify the real motive of the incident.

“The friends of the victim, who were injured, are in stable condition and are being treated in Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital,” he added.

The man was killed during a fight at about 11.10pm Monday, according to Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah. — Bernama