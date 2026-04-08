LAHAD DATU, April 8 — A 54-year-old man was sentenced to 165 years in prison and 110 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to raping his two biological daughters at the Sessions Court here today.

He entered his plea after the charges were read before Judge Suhaila Selag.

The court imposed 15 years’ jail for each of the 11 charges, to run consecutively.

It also ordered 10 strokes of the cane for each charge.

According to the police, the man was arrested following a report lodged by both daughters at the Tawau police station on March 22.

Lahad Datu deputy district police chief Superintendent Jimmy Panyau said the suspect had raped his biological daughters, aged 25 and 22, at several locations in Lahad Datu and Tawau.

“The victims had been subjected to the abuse since they were 15 and 18 years old, and were forced into sexual acts under threats of violence if they refused,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code.

“The suspect faced five charges involving his 25-year-old daughter and six involving his 22-year-old daughter, as well as one additional charge involving another woman.

“The offence carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each count if convicted,” he said.