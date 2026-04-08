PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Madani government will keep subsidised fuel prices in place despite recent fluctuations in global crude oil markets, the Ministry of Finance announced today.

Global crude oil prices had surged over the past five weeks following an energy crisis in West Asia, driving up costs for petroleum, logistics, and insurance. While a ceasefire announcement has since led to a drop in crude prices today, the impact has not immediately translated into lower retail fuel prices in Malaysia.

According to the ministry, Malaysia’s pump prices are determined based on the average price of petrol and diesel over the previous week, not current spot prices. As a result, current retail prices still reflect high supply costs accumulated during the five-week period when global markets peaked at approximately US$150 per barrel for petrol products and US$250 per barrel for diesel.

In line with the Automatic Pricing Formula (APM), the retail prices for petrol and diesel for the period of April 9 to April 15, 2026, are as follows:

Unsubsidised Retail Prices

Fuel Price RON97 RM5.35 per litre (April 8, 2026: RM4.95) RON95 RM4.27 per litre (April 8, 2026: RM3.87) Diesel (Peninsular Malaysia) RM6.72 per litre (April 8, 2026: RM6.02)

Subsidised Prices

Fuel Price RON95 (BUDI95) RM1.99 per litre Diesel (Sabah, Sarawak and W.P. Labuan) RM2.15 per litre SKPS (Subsidised Petrol Control System) RM2.05 per litre SKDS (Subsidised Diesel Control System) RM2.15 per litre

Effective April 1, 2026, the eligibility limit for BUDI95 has been adjusted to 200 litres per month. The government said this is a temporary measure until global supply conditions stabilise.

The government has also implemented diesel purchase limits in Sabah, Sarawak, and W.P. Labuan to curb leakage and smuggling:

Purchase Limit Vehicle Category Maximum 50 litres per purchase Light goods and private transport vehicles Maximum 100 litres per purchase Public and goods transport vehicles not exceeding 3 tonnes Maximum 150 litres per purchase Vehicles exceeding 3 tonnes

As an interim measure following the rise in diesel prices, the government is maintaining an additional BUDI Diesel cash aid of RM100 for April, bringing the total assistance to RM300 for BUDI Individu and BUDI Agri-Komoditi recipients.

The Madani government said it will continue to closely monitor global developments and take appropriate steps to ensure the nation’s energy supply remains stable and sufficient, while protecting the public through existing targeted support mechanisms.

“Kerajaan MADANI will continue to balance fiscal needs with the protection of the people carefully and prudently to ensure the country’s economic well-being and the livelihood of the people remain safeguarded,” the ministry said in its statement.