SINGAPORE, April 8 — Singapore has directed its public services to reduce electricity consumption across government facilities, as it leads a national energy-saving effort amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint statement on Wednesday said the government is taking the lead in the national energy conservation effort and will continue to provide support to help save energy.

These include implementing “Go 25” measures for air-conditioning, actively managing operating times for air-conditioning, lighting and lifts, and unplugging or turning off non-essential equipment and appliances when not in use.

“Agencies will also accelerate the installation of energy-efficient systems such as LED lighting and smart sensors and replace electrical equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives, such as those with the highest tick ratings.

“All public officers are also advised to practise energy conservation habits such as switching off lights, air-conditioning, monitors and other electrical equipment when not in use,” they said. — Bernama