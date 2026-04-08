KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today welcomed the just-announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, hailing it as a crucial step towards restoring global peace and urging that the talks lead to a lasting resolution for the entire region, including an end to the “genocide” in Palestine.

The statement follows reports of a last-minute, two-week ceasefire agreed upon by Washington and Tehran, brokered with assistance from Pakistan.

Anwar specifically referenced a ten-point peace plan proposed by Iran, which he noted was “positively received by the US.”

“This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of the world,” Anwar said.

He also commended Pakistan and its prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for their central role in de-escalating the conflict, adding that Pakistan’s willingness to engage all sides “reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility.”

Anwar stressed that for peace to be sustainable, the negotiations must extend beyond the immediate conflict.

“It is imperative that the ten-point plan be translated into a comprehensive peace deal, not just for Iran, but also for Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen,” he urged.

“Further, it is incumbent upon the parties concerned to ensure the end of the genocide and dispossession of the people of Palestine, not least in Gaza.”

Warning that the process must be transparent, Anwar added that “peace talks cannot succeed if the proceedings are cloaked in deception and double-dealing.”

The prime minister also affirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the peace process, saying the country “stands ready to support and complement all efforts in this regard.”

He then ended with a call for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians affected by the war.

“Let this be a turning point towards lasting peace. The world cannot afford for it to be anything less.”

This morning, US President Donald Trump announced he was calling off an attack that he previously warned would see a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”