PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Claims of additional BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy application made available for the general public are untrue and baseless, says the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a statement yesterday, MOF said that although the function existed during the early implementation of BUDI95, it was not intended for additional applications based on personal needs.

Instead, it was meant for specific cases with clear and verified operational requirements, such as e-hailing drivers and boat owners, subject to stipulated criteria.

“The additional application function in the BUDI95 portal has been misinterpreted as a means to freely apply for an increase in eligibility limits.

“Following this, the application button has been deactivated,” the statement said.

MOF said the BUDI95 eligibility limit of 200 litres per month remained in force to ensure subsidies were targeted at the majority of the rakyat while maintaining supply stability.

“This temporary measure is taken in light of ongoing global energy market pressures, which have increased subsidy costs and require more prudent management,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, MOF said data showed that the 200-litre limit was sufficient for 90 per cent of BUDI95 users.

At the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre, users can purchase up to RM398 worth of RON95 monthly, with the government bearing about RM500 in subsidy per recipient.

“The government will continue to protect the rakyat, strengthen enforcement to curb leakages, and closely monitor global energy markets while remaining ready to make necessary adjustments,” MOF said. — Bernama