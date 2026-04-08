SINGAPORE, April 8 — The Singapore government has announced a relief package to help shield households and businesses from the fallout of the Middle East conflict, which has triggered what officials describe as the most severe global energy disruption since the 1973 oil embargo.

The Straits Times reported in Parliament yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow warning that the "unprecedented" choking off of energy supplies via the Strait of Hormuz will lead to higher electricity and food prices. Officials noted that the crisis is likely to intensify and persist for some time, even if a ceasefire is reached, due to damaged infrastructure.

Direct support for households

To combat rising costs, the government is enhancing and accelerating several support measures:

• CDC Vouchers: All Singaporean households will receive S$500 (RM1,567) in CDC vouchers in June 2026. This disbursement was originally scheduled for January 2027 but has been brought forward to provide immediate relief.

• Cost-of-Living Special Payment: Approximately 2.4 million eligible Singaporeans will see their cash payment increased by S$200, receiving between S$400 and S$600 in September 2026.

• U-Save Rebates: More than one million HDB households will receive up to S$190 in rebates this month to defray utility bill hikes expected between April and June.

Relief for workers and businesses

The government is also targeting sectors most vulnerable to the surge in fuel prices:

• Transport Workers: Active platform workers, taxi drivers, and private-hire car drivers will receive a S$200 cash disbursement by the end of April.

• Corporate Tax Rebates: The corporate income tax rebate for the 2026 assessment year will be raised from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. The benefit cap per company will increase from S$30,000 to S$40,000.

• Energy Efficiency: The Energy Efficiency Grant, which helps businesses co-fund energy-saving equipment, will be expanded to cover all sectors and extended until March 2028.

Economic outlook and national resilience

DPM Gan, who also serves as minister for trade and industry, cautioned that while the recent 2.1 per cent increase in electricity tariffs was modest, Singaporeans should expect a "much sharper" increase in the next adjustment as the full impact of doubled Brent crude and LNG prices is factored in.

Beyond energy, the disruption has impacted essential commodities like fertilisers and aluminium, raising concerns about global food production and manufacturing.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam noted that while Singapore is paying significantly more for energy, the nation has avoided the fuel rationing and export restrictions seen elsewhere. This stability is attributed to Singapore’s status as a global refinery hub and its diversified energy sources, which include imports from Australia, the United States, and Mozambique.

The government indicated it will seek Parliament’s approval for a supplementary budget later this year to fund these measures. "We have drawer plans, and as events develop, we can put them into action and do more if the situation calls for it," said Siow.