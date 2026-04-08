KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Police have detained 12 men to assist in investigations into a riot and mischief at an entertainment centre in Cheras here last Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said several vehicles believed to have been used in the incident were also seized, including a lorry that was used to ram the premises’ main gate.

He said all suspects had been arrested and remand applications had been made to facilitate further investigations.

“So far, 12 male suspects have been arrested and remand applications have been submitted to enable further investigations to be carried out,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Fadil said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting, adding that a press conference on the latest developments is scheduled to be held at 11am today at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters.

Earlier, the media reported that a group of masked individuals trespassed into the premises at about 1.30pm on April 5 before damaging various items, with a 71-second viral video showing the group acting aggressively and forcing entry after a lorry rammed the main access to the premises. — Bernama