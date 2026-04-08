KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Police have reportedly said that a recent incident at a karaoke centre in Cheras, where masked men were seen storming the premises, was a planned attack linked to a business rivalry.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the group had been hired to carry out the attack, with 45 individuals aged between 14 and 57 detained, including two secondary school students, according to a report in The Star.

He said the incident took place in Taman Shamelin at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

“We are also investigating how much the suspects were paid for the attack,” he was quoted as saying.