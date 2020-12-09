Singapore records six new Covid-19 infections, all imported; tally does not include 83-year-old man as confirmatory tests pending

Shoppers wearing protective face masks cross a street in Singapore’s Orchard Road shopping district during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore, August 17, 2020. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — Singapore today reported six new imported cases of Covid-19. There were no cases in the wider community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all six cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore to 58,291.

The ministry added that the 83-year-old Singaporean man who tested positive for the coronavirus on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas this morning is not included in the daily tally as a second Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) “confirmatory test” is pending.

The man had reported to the medical centre with diarrhoea, and as part of the protocols was tested for Covid-19 using the PCR test equipment on board the ship and was immediately isolated.

MOH said that the man’s sample will be re-tested at the National Public Health Laboratory.

“If further tests also come back positive for Covid-19 infection, he will be included as a case in our daily case count,” it said.

MOH said that epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are in progress.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated, and the results that have come back so far are negative for Covid-19 infection.

It added that all the remaining passengers and crew will remain on board the ship until contact tracing is completed.

“All passengers will undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before they are allowed to leave the terminal at Marina Bay Cruise Centre,” MOH said. — TODAY