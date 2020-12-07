Singapore residents can now view financial information from various banks in one place

Individuals in Singapore can now access their financial information across different government agencies and participating financial institutions in one single platform. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 — From today), Singapore residents can view all their financial information, pulled from the accounts they have with different banks, on one single platform.

That’s because authorities here launched an underlying technological infrastructure called Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex).

It uses SingPass — Singapore’s national digital identity — and a centrally managed online consent system that helps individuals access their financial information across different government agencies and participating financial institutions.

Speaking at the launch of the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (Switch) event on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the process to consolidate finances is often onerous.

But with this new underlying technology which allows data from each source, which is encrypted, to be transmitted through SGFinDex without being stored, Singaporeans and foreign residents with a SingPass will be able to view their consolidated financial information.

The aim of creating SGFinDex is to enable Singaporeans to plan their finances more effectively, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group and the Association of Banks in Singapore in a joint media statement on the same day.

The seven participating banks are:

DBS/POSB

OCBC Bank

UOB Bank

Maybank

Standard Chartered Bank

Citibank

HSBC Bank

Besides being able to extract one’s own personal information from any of these seven banks, consumers will also be able to retrieve information from government agencies like the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Central Provident Fund (CPF) and view them on one single platform.

Banks have their own versions of this platform, which consumers can choose from. For example, DBS customers could choose to view their consolidated financial information on the bank’s DBS Nav Planner, while those with OCBC accounts could choose the bank’s Your Financial OneView platform.

Regardless of which platform the consumer uses, they would be able to view information about all their funds and investments with both banks. So, a customer using DBS Nav Planner, for example, can retrieve information about his bank balances at OCBC to view on the Nav Planner application after giving his consent.

They could then also retrieve information on their CPF monies or HDB loans and view them on the Nav Planner application too.

Aside from the banks, the Ministry of Manpower and GovTech have also developed a digital financial planning service called MyMoneySense.

By using SGFinDex, the platform helps provide Singaporeans an overview of their finances.

According to the statement, financial data can be retrieved only through explicit consent of the individual, whose identity must be verified through SingPass.Consumers can:

Go either to MyMoneySense or any of the seven banks’ financial planning platforms as their central platform on which to view their consolidated finances

Login with their SingPass and be directed to the SGFinDex page

Click on “Connect Financial Institution” to select the bank they want to extract the data from

Login to this other bank’s portal to give consent for that bank to facilitate the transfer of their personal financial information to the customer’s chosen platform

In a survey conducted by OCBC in 2020, the bank found that 37 per cent of respondents did not know how to grow their wealth.

An earlier survey in 2017 by the MoneySense Council found that Singapore residents needed to be more proactive in working towards their financial goals as only 60 per cent of them have started planning for their future financial needs.

Among those who have not started planning, slightly more than 25 per cent said they did not know where or how to start.

In a statement today, DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon said the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed an acute need for financial planning among Singaporeans, as many were unprepared for the sudden disruption in income.

“The launch of SGFinDex is therefore timely — our customers are now empowered with a helicopter view of their finances, which brings us closer to reaching our aim of providing personalised financial planning to every person in Singapore regardless of their income level,” he said.

Since DBS launched NAV Planner in April, Shee said 400,000 customers have managed to increase their savings. — TODAY