After collision between car and bus along Singapore's Jurong Island Highway, 22 taken to hospital

A video on the Facebook group Roads.sg shows a bus toppled on its side. — Facebook screenshot via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — Twenty-two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a bus on Jurong Island this morning.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted at 6.58am to the accident, which occurred near the end of Jurong Island Highway today.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was taken to National University Hospital (NUH), while 21 male bus passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and NUH, the police said.

All were conscious.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it conveyed eight people to NTFGH, 11 to NUH and three to SGH.

A video posted on Facebook group Roads.sg shows a bus toppled on its side by the side of the highway. A car is seen behind the bus with its hood smashed in.

TODAY understands that the bus was carrying foreign workers.

The police said that investigations are ongoing. — TODAY