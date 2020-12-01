Malay Mail

Singapore records 10 new Covid-19 infections, with eight imported cases and two locally transmitted

Tuesday, 01 Dec 2020 07:57 PM MYT

Eight of the new infections were imported, and had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. — Reuters
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Singapore reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

Eight of the new infections were imported, and had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,228.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY

