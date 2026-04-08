WASHINGTON, April 8 — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said any country supplying Iran with military weapons will face immediate 50 per cent tariffs with no exemptions, announcing the duty in a social media post one day after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran. — Reuters
No exemptions: Trump slaps 50pc tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons
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Wednesday, 08 Apr 2026 8:25 PM MYT