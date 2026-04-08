KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — In Malaysia’s multicultural entertainment landscape, Chinese dramas, or C-dramas, are rapidly capturing the hearts of local viewers, with actress and singer Yu Shuxin (also known as Esther Yu) leading the charge.

The star’s charm and versatility, showcased in hit dramas like My Journey to You (2023) and Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), have cultivated a massive following in the country.

That devotion was on full display yesterday as Yu made her first visit to Malaysia for a fan meeting at Zepp Kuala Lumpur as part of the iQIYI Starship 2026 tour.

The excitement was palpable long before she took the stage. A day earlier, around 600 fans, affectionately known as ‘Little Pomegranates’, flocked to Kuala Lumpur International Airport to welcome her.

By 4pm yesterday, over 1,000 had gathered outside the concert venue, waving banners and merchandise in her honour.

Many fans took the time to share their love for the iQIYI International Global Ambassador with Malay Mail.

“She’s quite down-to-earth—the person you see on screen feels very true to who she is in real life,” said office worker Amy Hafidz, 26, who became a fan after watching the 2020 drama Find Yourself.

“Her energy is really inspiring and cheerful,” added Alynn Lau, 29, who arrived cosplaying as Yu’s character from Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (2024).

Thousands attend a meet-the-fans event with iQIYI International global ambassador and actress Esther Yu in Kuala Lumpur on April 7, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

An unforgettable night for the ‘Little Pomegranates’

Shortly after 8pm, Yu greeted the roaring crowd with a cheerful, “Apa Khabar, saya Esther Yu!”

During a media Q&A, she said she often reads Malaysian comments about her shows online and shared her delight in trying satay.

The event was packed with fan interactions, including a segment where Yu played games with local personalities Jestinna Kuan, Rasyidah Abu Johan, and Moses Wong, even trying her hand at the traditional Zapin dance.

A lucky draw for a group photo with the star created unforgettable memories for a few fortunate fans.

“I’m so happy to meet everyone in Malaysia,” Yu said on stage. “I’ve felt so much love and support, and I hope I can come back again soon.”

Looking ahead, Yu is excited to explore different roles and hinted at the possibility of a concert if fan support remains strong. She also expressed openness to working in Malaysia on a city romance drama or a variety show.

For now, fans can anticipate two of her upcoming dramas, Road to Success and Yunchu’s Vengeance, both set to premiere on iQIYI.