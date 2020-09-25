Robots that do SafeEntry and temperature checks, touch-free lifts among new technology adopted by Singapore NUHS hospitals

A robot at hospitals under the National University Health System can prevent a visitor from entering if he refuses to comply with the rules. — National University Health System pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Visitors to hospitals under the National University Health System (NUHS) will soon be greeted by robots who will take their temperature, verify their SafeEntry check-in and ensure that they are wearing their mask properly.

They will also be able to use a hospital lift without having to touch any buttons.

The NUHS, which is made up of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital and Alexandra Hospital, yesterday unveiled the new technology that it will be rolling out over the next few months.

With the adoption of this technology, NUHS says that manpower, cost and time resources will be reduced by at least 50 per cent.

Ng Kian Swan, NUHS’ chief operating officer of group facilities management, said: “Hospitals are important assets and there is a continuing need to make it safer, smarter and of course greener.

“By leveraging on technology, Internet-of-Things and artificial intelligence, it helps us to drive efficiency, productivity, safety, and most importantly, it also provides a platform for us to upskill our fellow colleagues.”

Here is what to expect at the four hospitals progressively from October:

Concierge and security robot 'Kenobi'

This robot takes the temperature of visitors and verifies their SafeEntry check-in

If a visitor does not comply, it can lock the entry turnstile, preventing the visitor from entering

It can also identify breaches, including individuals who are not wearing a mask when attempting to enter the hospital, and send that information to security staff

Kenobi reduces the need for staff to conduct manual tasks such as screening and reduces their potential exposure to illnesses. The robot also frees up their time for more value-added jobs

Security robot

This robot patrols high-traffic areas to look out for suspicious persons and items

It is also able to detect security incidents and undesirable behaviours such as smoking

A built-in compartment on the robot also holds a first-aid kit

These robots will be implemented at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in October, National University Hospital in November, and Alexandra Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital in 2021

Drones

NUHS is the first healthcare group in Singapore to use drones to conduct building inspections

These drones can detect exterior building defects such as loose screws, peeling paint, cracks and water leaks

The traditional practice of using scaffolding and gondolas to inspect a building costs, on average, S$28,000 (RM84,668) per building

These drones cost S$4,000 in comparison, and will be used quarterly

It takes only two to four hours to complete an inspection, while the traditional method takes about two to three months

Security surveillance drones will also patrol the exterior of hospitals, reducing the need for manpower

Touch-free lifts

Lifts in areas that have high footfall will have touch-free buttons to reduce the transmission of bacteria and viruses

Users just need to hover their finger near the button that they want to press

The lift buttons still work if pressed and have braille markings for the visually impaired

This will be implemented in selected lifts at NUHS hospitals by March 2021

Other technology