SINGAPORE, April 10 — Former Japan international Keisuke Honda will continue his nomadic career in Singapore after agreeing to join FC Jurong ahead of next season.

According to Mothership, Albirex Niigata Singapore — which will be renamed FC Jurong from the 2026/2027 campaign — announced on April 10 that Honda is expected to link up with the club in August 2026.

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 in June, has built a career spanning multiple continents, featuring spells in Japan, Europe, South America, Central Asia and Oceania.

He first broke through at Nagoya Grampus Eight before moving abroad to the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo and then Russia’s CSKA Moscow, where his profile rose on the European stage.

A later stint at AC Milan followed, before he went on to play in countries including Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Bhutan, underlining a career defined by constant movement.

On the international stage, Honda scored 38 goals in 98 appearances for Japan and featured at three World Cups across 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Away from playing, he also took charge of Cambodia’s national team between 2018 and 2023, adding coaching experience to his global football portfolio.

In a statement, he said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for FC Jurong.”

He added that he is targeting personal milestones, including a Guinness World Record for scoring in top leagues across different countries, while also aiming to help the club challenge for the league title.

Albirex Niigata Singapore remains one of the most decorated sides in the Singapore Premier League, with six titles to its name and currently sitting third in the standings.