SINGAPORE, April 10 — Singapore and Malaysia have reaffirmed their long-standing defence ties and emphasised the importance of close cooperation in maintaining regional stability.

In a statement on Thursday, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the commitment was highlighted during a meeting between Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing and Malaysian Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman.

Malek Razak, who is on an introductory visit to Singapore from April 8 to 10, also called on Singapore Chief of Defence Force Vice Admiral Aaron Beng.

“General Malek Razak’s visit underscores the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

“Both countries’ armed forces interact regularly through a wide range of activities, including bilateral exercises, visits and professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), and ADMM-Plus,” said Mindef.

According to the ministry, these interactions have strengthened professional ties and mutual understanding between both armed forces, while contributing to regional security and stability.

During the visit, Malek Razak toured the Digital and Intelligence Service’s Cyber Defence Test and Experimentation Centre (CyTEC) at Stagmont Camp.

He also visited the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 112 Squadron at Changi Air Base (East) for a brief on the squadron and the roles of the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), including airlift in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. — Bernama