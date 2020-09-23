12 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 4 imported cases and 1 in the community

There are four imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Singapore has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are four imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Based on the ministry’s investigations so far, there is one new case in the community who is a Work Pass holder.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,639.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY