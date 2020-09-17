Less rain for Singapore in second half of September, temperature up to 34°C some days

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can still be expected over parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon on most days in the second half of September 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — The weather for the second half of the month is expected to be less wet than the first fortnight “with a few warm days”, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said yesterday.

However, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can still be expected over parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon on most days, and may extend into the evening on one or two days.

This is due to the monsoon rain band that is forecast to remain over the equatorial South-east Asian region.

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 33°C. However, the mercury may hit highs of around 34°C on “a few warm days”.

“Some nights can be relatively warm with night-time temperatures hovering around 28°C,” the weather agency said.

On a few mornings, widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds are expected as a result of the passage of Sumatra squalls — a line of thunderstorms that usually develops at night over Sumatra or the Malacca Straits.

“While rainfall in the coming fortnight is expected to be lower than that in the first fortnight of the month, the overall rainfall for September 2020 is expected to be well above average over most parts of the island,” MSS said.

For the daily weather forecast, the public may visit the websites of MSS or the National Environment Agency. They may also download the myENV mobile application or the [email protected] app by MSS. — TODAY