40 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including three imported cases; no new cases in the community

There are three imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — Singapore has confirmed 40 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are no new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

There are three imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,948.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY