LUBOK ANTU, April 12 — The government will intensify efforts to strengthen the national energy mix to ensure electricity supply security amid extreme weather changes, which are beginning to affect existing resources, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said the move is crucial to reduce reliance on any single energy source, particularly hydropower, whose generation capacity is highly dependent on rainfall patterns.

He said unpredictable weather patterns could lead to lower water levels in dams, thereby risking electricity supply stability if there are no strong alternative sources.

“We cannot depend on a single source, whether hydro or gas. Instead, we need to expand other sectors such as biofuel, biomass, as well as solar and wind energy.

“The challenge in the future is extreme weather. For example, today we can see that the lake here (Batang Ai) has relatively low water levels due to the prolonged lack of rain, and this could potentially affect our hydropower supply,” he told reporters after visiting the floating solar hybrid project at the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Dam in conjunction with the Petra Skuad Zon Sarawak 2026 programme here today.

On the project, Fadillah said the development of the 50-megawatt (MW) floating solar facility is a strategic move to balance power generation in Sarawak, while also serving as a support mechanism for the existing grid.

He said the integration of hydro and solar technologies not only improves the efficiency of renewable energy utilisation, but also strengthens the country’s resilience in facing global energy market uncertainties and rising demand from high-tech industries.

“The future of the country depends on who can control and produce their own energy resources. With close cooperation between the federal government, state government and utility companies such as Sarawak Energy (SEB), we can remain competitive in the future,” he said.

The Petra Skuad outreach programme (fifth series) aims to monitor the implementation of water and energy sector projects on the ground to ensure development planning is carried out on schedule for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, the delegation comprising nearly 100 senior officials from the ministry and related agencies began its monitoring mission in Sarawak following the success of similar tours in Melaka, the East Coast Zone and Sabah since 2024. — Bernama