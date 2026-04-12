KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Police are looking for the driver of a Perodua Axia who rammed a traffic police constable while he was on duty along Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra here last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said police received a report at 11.40pm on how the 27-year-old constable was hit by a Perodua Axia heading from Jalan Tun Razak to the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre at 10.47pm while on traffic duty at a junction.

“The constable was on duty in the yellow box area and was hit from behind by a vehicle with unidentified registration plates, and the driver ran off without stopping to provide assistance.

“The victim suffered injuries to his right palm, back of his head and ribs, and was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said efforts are underway to track down the suspect using closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Mohammad Salehuddin Musa at 013-3994958, Jalan Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999, or the nearest police station. — Bernama